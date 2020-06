Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 12:47 Hits: 6

A new draft basic law for The Gambia seeks to ensure the shortest spell in office for any leader since independence in 1965. The cabinet of President Adama Barrow is not impressed.

