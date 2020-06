Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 13:19 Hits: 5

French President Emmanuel Macron and the country’s top drugmaker announced plans Tuesday to bolster domestic production of medicines amid an international scramble to strengthen public healthcare industries to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

