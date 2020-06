Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 12:15 Hits: 6

For over a year, China has progressively tightened its grip on Hong Kong. Its latest move – the introduction of a new security law – may spell the death of the “one country, two systems,” and thus democracy and the rule of law in the city, but at what cost to the Communist Party of China?

