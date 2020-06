Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 13:12 Hits: 5

The conflict between the Chinese authorities and Hong Kong’s citizens will continue to escalate as China implements its new security law on the territory, which is why international action has become urgent. The United Nations should not wait until all that is left to be done is clean the blood off the streets.

