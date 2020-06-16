New Arizona poll continues a string of devastating surveys for GOP Sen. Martha McSally

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 14:00 Hits: 6

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally hasn't had any good news polling in a while and, at this point, one begins to wonder when she will. McSally continues to trail her Democratic challenger, Mark Kelly, by nearly double digits in new polling conducted by Civiqs for Daily Kos.

By 51%-42%, Arizonans favor Kelly in the survey conducted from June 13-15, the continuation of a terrible string of polls for McSally. A Fox News poll in early June found McSally trailing Kelly by 13 points; a HighGround Inc. poll in late May found McSally down by 10 points; and a OH Predictive Insights survey around mid-May put McSally at a 13-point deficit.

Part of the problem may be that the incumbent GOP senator, who was appointed to the seat after losing her 2018 bid for the state's other Senate seat, suffers from low favorability ratings, with just over a third of Arizonans holding a positive opinion of her in the Civiqs poll.

McSally

Favorable: 35%

Unfavorable: 55%

Unsure: 10%

But frankly, other top Republicans in the state are also taking on water. GOP Gov. Doug Ducey is at a 17-point deficit (32% favorable, 49% unfavorable) as the state enters an extremely fraught period in battling the coronavirus.

The Civiqs survey also shows presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating Trump by 4 points, 49%-45%. That's a point of agreement with recent Fox News polling also giving Biden a 4-point edge in the state, 46%-42%. In fact, five of the six presidential polls conducted in May/June have shown Biden with anywhere from a 2- to 8-point lead in Arizona.

Trump won the state by 3.5 points in 2016.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1953437