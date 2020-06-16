After the Supreme Court's historic ruling for LGBTQ workers, remember activist Aimee Stephens

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 14:30 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court’s historic decision that LGBTQ workers can’t be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity under a federal civil rights law came to be in large part because of a lawsuit by Aimee Stephens, a transgender woman who died in May. Stephens, who worked as a funeral director in Michigan, was fired after writing a letter to her colleagues about her gender identity, and specifically, her step to have gender-affirming surgery.

Stephens, who had been at the funeral home for six years, wrote to her coworkers: “I will return to work as my true self,” noting: “In appropriate business attire," as reported by CNN. After she sent the letter, she was fired from her job. The owner of the funeral home was reportedly concerned about how families would respond. “How would they possibly react to this?" he said, according to NPR.

Though she is not alive to actually see this incredible ruling, she did prepare a statement before her death in the event that the case won. “I am thankful that the court said my transgender siblings and I have a place in our laws -- it made me feel safer and more included in society,” she said in part, as reported by The Washington Post.

Transgender people report disproportionately high rates of employment and housing discrimination, as well as homelessness, dropping out of school without a diploma, and mental health struggles, like depression and suicidal ideation.

