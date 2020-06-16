The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Goodbye, Columbus: Bree Newsome Bass on the Movement to Topple Racist Statues Across the Globe

Category: World Hits: 6

As protesters worldwide continue to topple monuments to racists, colonizers and Confederates as part of the wave of demonstrations against racism and state violence, we speak to Bree Newsome Bass, artist and antiracist activist based in North Carolina, who five years ago was arrested at the state Capitol in South Carolina after scaling a 30-foot flagpole to remove the Confederate flag. She says the current backlash against racist symbols reflects “impatience with the pace of incremental progress” both in the United States and elsewhere. “People are tired of centuries of colonialism and white supremacist ideology.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/16/bree_newsome_bass_racist_monuments_symbols

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version