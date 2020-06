Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 23:30 Hits: 7

Prominent Belarusian opposition leader Mikalay Statkevich has been sentenced to another 15 days in jail as part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the country ahead of elections.

