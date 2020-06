Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 01:06 Hits: 6

New tensions on Monday flared in France's eastern city of Dijon after it was rocked by a weekend of unrest blamed on Chechens seeking vengeance for an assault on a teenager.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200616-french-city-of-dijon-rocked-by-unrest-blamed-on-chechens-seeking-revenge