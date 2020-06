Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 09:42 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR: Former chief secretary to the government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, denies pressuring for amendments to be made to the audit report on 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

