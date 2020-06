Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 09:44 Hits: 8

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will halt construction of the fifth terminal at its Changi Airport for at least two years to assess how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the aviation sector and the future of travel, the city-state's transport minister said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/16/singapore-to-halt-construction-on-new-airport-terminal-for-two-years