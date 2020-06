Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 16:58 Hits: 0

President Emmanuel Macron balked at taking down statues of colonial-era figures as he faces heat from both racial injustice protesters and police unions.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/0615/As-statues-topple-elsewhere-French-leader-won-t-erase-history?icid=rss