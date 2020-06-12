Angela Davis: Dems GOP Tied to Corporate Capitalism, But We Must Vote So Trump Is Forever Ousted

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 12:56 Hits: 0

“Neither party represents the future that we need in this country — both parties remain connected to corporate capitalism,” Angela Davis says of the 2020 election. “We’re going to have to translate some of the passion that has characterized these demonstrations into work within the electoral arena, recognizing that the electoral arena is not the best place for the expression of radical politics.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/12/angela_davis_2020_race_biden_trump