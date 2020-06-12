The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Angela Davis: Dems GOP Tied to Corporate Capitalism, But We Must Vote So Trump Is Forever Ousted

Category: World Hits: 0

“Neither party represents the future that we need in this country — both parties remain connected to corporate capitalism,” Angela Davis says of the 2020 election. “We’re going to have to translate some of the passion that has characterized these demonstrations into work within the electoral arena, recognizing that the electoral arena is not the best place for the expression of radical politics.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/12/angela_davis_2020_race_biden_trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version