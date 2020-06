Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 06:41 Hits: 3

North Korea's military says it is preparing for action against the South, days after its leader's sister made threats against Seoul. Pyongyang has said it would convert a demilitarized zone "into a fortress."

