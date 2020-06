Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 03:05 Hits: 4

North Korea's army is ready to take action if defector groups push ahead with their campaign to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea, state media said on Tuesday, in the latest warning of retaliatory measures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200616-north-korea-threatens-military-action-over-south-korean-propaganda-leaflets