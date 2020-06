Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 07:31 Hits: 3

North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border on Tuesday, the South's Unification ministry said, after days of increasingly virulent rhetoric from Pyongyang.

