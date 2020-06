Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 08:40 Hits: 8

VIENTIANE (Vientiane Times/ANN): The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Laos’ Department of Civil Aviation have reached an agreement on improving the Wattay International Airport, including the terminal and runway.

