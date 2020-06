Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 08:42 Hits: 6

MIRI: Tanjung Batu assemblyman Chiew Ching Sing has called for the immediate reinstatement of inter-district travel restrictions in northern Sarawak.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/16/tanjung-batu-rep-wants-s039wak-to-reinstate-inter-district-travel-restrictions-immediately-following-new-covid-19-cases