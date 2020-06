Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 07:26 Hits: 5

The wife of Ukraine's President, Olena Zelenska, was hospitalized after contracting coronavirus and her condition was stable, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ukraine-president-s-wife-hospitalised-after-contracting-covid-19-12840196