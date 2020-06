Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 08:45 Hits: 5

The inter-Korean liaison office that Pyongyang blew up on Tuesday was opened in September 2018 as part of an agreement the North's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in signed at their first summit five months earlier.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/office-politics--symbol-of-inter-korean-liaison-reduced-to-rubble-12840348