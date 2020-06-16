38 million working Americans are at high risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 00:30 Hits: 7

Nearly one-quarter of America's working adults—38 million people—are vulnerable to becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. That's what the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found, based on the National Health Information Survey and the risk factors the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified for being at-risk. People who have "diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, a body mass index (BMI) above 40, moderate to severe asthma, and a functional limitation due to cancer," are all at high risk of becoming seriously ill with the coronavirus. So are workers over age 65. On top of that, they estimate that another 12 million at-risk adults live with at least one full-time worker who could bring the virus home to them.

"Large shares of at-risk workers—86% of non-elderly adult at risk workers and 61% of age 65 and older at-risk workers—work full-time (at least 35 hours per week)," KFF found. "They have substantial connection to work and may face economic difficulties remaining absent from their jobs even if safety is a question." That's the danger of reopening too fast, and the danger of not giving people the financial support they need to stay at home—even if it means not returning to their jobs. That means a lot of low-wage workers in jobs that they have to do on-site are going to be putting their lives in danger and their families lives in danger. We're seeing that play out right now in one representative sector: meat production. Last week at least 30% and as much as 50% of meatpacking employees didn't go to work, either because they were ill or were afraid of becoming ill in workplaces that haven't secured their health.

"Right now there are employees that don't see the safe job part," said Mark Lauritsen, a vice president at the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW). They have good reason to fear: In Kansas alone, there are 2,896 meat workers who have tested positive. In Kansas, like in other rural states, this industry is driving up infection rates and it’s people of color, again, who continue to bear the brunt of infection. Again, it's back to inequality—both racial and income. KFF found that the average annual wage of those at-risk workers under 65 was $48,400 in 2018. Their peers who don't have health risk factors earned an average of $51,900. The average earning for workers over 65 was $49,100, but a quarter of them earned less than $17,300. "Not surprisingly," KFF found, "among both non-elderly at-risk workers and workers age 65 and older who live alone, earnings on average account for a very large share of their total annual incomes: 94% among non-elderly at-risk workers and 72% among older at-risk workers in 2018."

They have to work to survive. But work in a pandemic can kill them. The government is failing—at almost all levels—to protect them. Congress hasn't done enough to make sure they can survive financially. The Trump administration decided early on in the pandemic not to enforce safety rules on meatpacking plants. Cities and states are refusing to fight the tide and keep stay-at-home restrictions in place, and businesses can't afford not to reopen.

The U.S., top to bottom, has shown precisely how not to respond to a global pandemic, which means it's going to be prolonged with a massive economic and health toll.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1953354