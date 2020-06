Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 21:12 Hits: 6

They were relegated to the protest equivalent of a ghetto. Their assigned route shunted them to the far fringes of the city. Their demonstration was destined for an ignominious demise…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/will-the-death-of-george-floyd-mark-the-rebirth-of-america/