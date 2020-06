Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 09:27 Hits: 0

A Russian court found ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the United States on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in jail after a closed trial which U.S. diplomats said was unfair and opaque.

