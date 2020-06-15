The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'We created a safe space for everyone': Seattle protesters set up their own autonomous zone

After a week of protests and tense encounters with security forces, protesters in Seattle set up an area that they are calling an “autonomous zone” with the blessing of city government. Inside CHAZ, they’ve been handing out food, holding vigils for black people killed by the police and organising discussion groups. They say its main aim is to be a “safe space” for protesters.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200615-usa-seattle-chaz-protesters-autonomous-zone

