Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 08:19 Hits: 0

It comes as no surprise that the American public and their elected officials have focused their energies on domestic challenges. The problem is that much is happening in the world that calls out for American attention and is not getting it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/absent-us-leadership-amid-worsening-global-problems-by-richard-n-haass-2020-06