Democratic primary voters kick out yet another sheriff who helped ICE deport immigrants

Just weeks after Democratic primary voters ousted an Ohio sheriff who for years collaborated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), another sheriff with ties to the mass deportation agency is out of a job. The Appeal reports Athens-Clarke County, Georgia sheriff Ira Edwards lost the Democratic primary to challenger John Williams, who ran on a platform of no longer honoring ICE’s unlawful detainers.

“Edwards, the incumbent, had come under fire from immigrants’ rights advocates for agreeing to honor so-called ICE detainers,” the report said. “These are warrantless requests that a sheriff’s department voluntarily keep people detained in jail beyond their scheduled release to give federal agents more time to come and claim custody.”

The Appeal reports that Edwards announced in 2018 that he would no longer honor ICE’s demands, criticized by local advocates like Athens Immigrant Rights Coalition for helping ICE with its mass deportation efforts. But, “At the time, advocates told the local press that they did not trust that Edwards would maintain that policy given some of his other statements,” the report said.

“Williams, who works as a detective in the Athens police department, met with immigrants’ rights advocates after entering the race, and he said he felt affected by those conversations,” the report continued. In fact, Williams seemed to recognize the fear that undocumented communities across the nation are experiencing under ICE, calling it a “level of terrorism,” he told The Appeal. “I talk about treating people with dignity and respect. You go against that when you bring in fear of being deported and having your life changed.”

Williams’ victory follows another primary win by Ohio’s Charmaine McGuffey this past April, who similarly unseated another pro-ICE sheriff by a “resounding” 70% to 30%. The Appeal reports Neil had already pissed off Democrats by attending a rally by then candidate Donald Trump back in 2016, which he was later forced to apologize for. ”Neil repeatedly said ... he attended the Trump rally to show appreciation for Trump's support of law enforcement. Neil wore his sheriff's uniform to the event,” Cincinnati.com reported at the time.

The Appeal said Williams further promised to “not take donations from the bail bond industry to facilitate bail reform.” The report said he stands a good chance of winning November’s general race against Republican challenger Robert Hare, who supports ongoing cooperation with ICE.

Localities should make every effort to protect their undocumented communities and block local resources from being used to aid ICE’s terror campaign. In a stunning court victory, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the Trump administration’s appeal of landmark legislation in California mostly blocking local resources from being used to aid ICE.

“In rejecting the administration’s lawsuit, the court has recognized the power of local and state governments to use local resources for the common good and protect residents from federal abuses of power,” ICE Out of California Coalition said in a statement received by Daily Kos.

