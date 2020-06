Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 12:55 Hits: 0

KYIV -- Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says that only 20 percent of the country's armed forces were combat-efficient when Russia annexed Crimea following the toppling of Russia-friendly Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in early 2014.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/poroshenko-blames-yanukovych-ukrainian-army-weak-state-russia-seized-crimea/30671818.html