Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) says its officers in the southwestern city of Volgograd have detained a teenager who is suspected of plotting a deadly school attack amid a rise in such cases across the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/another-russian-teenager-arrested-for-allegedly-plotting-school-attack/30671892.html