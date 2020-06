Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 19:41 Hits: 5

The FDA on Monday rescinded its emergency authorization of the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, a decision critics saw as a rebuke to President Donald Trump, whose repeated and ill-informed…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/fda-yanks-emergency-approval-of-trump-backed-drug-hydroxychloroquine-for-covid-19/