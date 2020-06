Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 19:52 Hits: 6

Some prominent liberals, including “Real Time” host Bill Maher, New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait and CNN’s Don Lemon, have at times argued that “woke Twitter” or “cancel culture” have gone…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/progressive-writer-tears-apart-claims-that-the-american-left-is-dominated-by-intolerant-social-justice-warriors-or-wokescolds/