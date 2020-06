Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 18:29 Hits: 6

More and more Germans are turning their backs on the United States in incomprehension, even disgust. But, says Ines Pohl, it's worth looking closely at the situation because there is much to learn — especially now.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-resisting-trump-with-grace-and-dignity/a-53819932?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf