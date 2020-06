Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 10:46 Hits: 0

French preschools, primary schools and middle schools will reopen next Monday with “mandatory presence” for all of the country’s pupils, President Emmanuel Macron announced in a shock move on Sunday, meaning the nation’s teachers have just one week to prepare their back-to-school programmes.

