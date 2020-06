Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 10:51 Hits: 0

This week, FRANCE 24 looks at how those who have come to live here from elsewhere have coped during France's stringent coronavirus lockdown. In this first episode in a five-part daily series, meet the Tunisian baker who supplies the Elysée Palace.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200615-diasporas-in-the-coronavirus-era-part-1-tunisian-baker-kader-supplies-french-palace