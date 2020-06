Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 16:36 Hits: 6

Germany and France were among several European countries to re-open their borders Monday as the continent begins lifting travel restrictions triggered by the Covid-19 crisis, giving Europeans the chance to rediscover the freedom of movement they enjoyed before the pandemic.

