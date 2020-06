Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 19:52 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will sign an executive order on police reform and hold a news conference on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/16/trump-says-he-will-sign-police-reform-executive-order-on-tuesday