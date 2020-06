Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 10:45 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 crisis seems to be accelerating a shift toward remote work. But, rather than welcoming the death of the office, companies should be engineering its rebirth, in a form that strengthens its greatest asset: the ability to foster weak social bonds.

