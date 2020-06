Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 14:06 Hits: 3

The head of the regional council in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson who is suspected of ordering a deadly attack on local anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handzyuk failed to show at a hearing in Kyiv that would have decided on his possible pretrial arrest.

