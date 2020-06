Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 14:22 Hits: 3

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has announced that it has decided to cease activities at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul, following a deadly attack at the facility’s maternity wing last month, saying that similar "horrific" attacks may occur there in the future.

