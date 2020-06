Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 15:05 Hits: 6

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has again pressed Iran to provide inspectors with access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-nuclear-watchdog-chief-again-demands-iran-allow-inspectors-into-sites/30672078.html