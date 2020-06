Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 16:28 Hits: 8

The head of a far right wing activist group is furious conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote Monday’s majority Supreme Court opinion that finds discriminating against LGBTQ workers is illegal. Judicial Crisis…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/cry-me-a-river-head-of-right-wing-group-that-spent-millions-on-gorsuch-mocked-for-fury-over-lgbtq-rights-opinion/