Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 12:45 Hits: 3

Iran warned Monday it may have to reimpose tough measures against the novel coronavirus to ensure social distancing, as it reported more than 100 deaths for a second straight day

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200615-iran-warns-it-may-reimpose-restrictions-as-covid-19-deaths-rise-again