Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 15:38 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU (Bernama): The decision to leave the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) was to safeguard the interest of Sabahans, who still needed the support of the Federal Government, says Sugut state assemblyman Datuk James Ratib.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/15/sugut-rep-says-he-left-upko-for-the-people-development-of-sabah