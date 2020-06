Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 14:27 Hits: 3

OSLO: China has halted imports from European salmon suppliers amid fears they might be linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Beijing market, although experts say the fish itself is unlikely to carry the disease. State-run newspapers reported the coronavirus was discovered on chopping boards used for ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-china-halts-european-salmon-imports-12837802