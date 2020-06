Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 13:29 Hits: 3

China has waited 23 years for “its” security law to prevail in Hong Kong and is unlikely to back down now. That will force the city's residents to make a choice they had long hoped to avoid: either knuckle under, or get out.

