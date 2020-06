Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 13:59 Hits: 3

After months of plummeting output and employment, the National Bureau of Economic Research has determined its official start date for the current recession in the United States. Far from being late to the disaster, the NBER is early by its usual standards – and has provided the most definitive ruling one can hope for.

