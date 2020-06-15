Danny Schechter Award for Journalism and Activism Goes to Winona LaDuke

Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth, spoke to aroung 45 people during a Honor the Earth rally at the 121 7th Place East building in July of 2014. (Photo: Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015