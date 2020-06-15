The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Police Anti-Bias Trainer Shot in Groin by San Jose Cops at Protest: It's Clear This Isn't Working

As protests against racism and police violence continue across the United States, we speak with Derrick Sanderlin, a San Jose community organizer who has spent years training police on avoiding implicit bias toward people of color, but an officer from the same police department shot him in the groin with a rubber bullet during a May 29 protest against racism and police violence, rupturing Sanderlin’s testicle and possibly affecting his ability to have children.

