He Wanted to Hurt Me : New York Protester Hospitalized After NY Officer Shoved Her to the Ground

In a rare development, a New York police officer has been charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing, after a viral video showed him violently shoving a peaceful protester to the ground as he shouted an expletive and a misogynistic slur. We speak with Dounya Zayer about the attack she faced during a protest against police brutality in Brooklyn on May 29 and how she suffered a seizure and was hospitalized with a concussion. We’re also joined by one of her attorneys, Tahanie Aboushi.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/15/dounya_zayer_nypd_attack

