Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 06:11 Hits: 3

Many European Union countries have reopened their internal borders. But the right to travel will depend on where you live and where you are going. DW has the overview of what's happening where on Monday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-countries-ease-coronavirus-travel-restrictions/a-53806586?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf