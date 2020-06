Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 07:58 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: The special Cabinet meeting will take the standard operating procedures (SOP) for tourism sub-sectors to the National Security Council (NSC) for approval before services such as spas, wellness and reflexology centres and the like are allowed to reopen.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/15/ismail-sabri-nsc-approval-needed-for-sops-before-reflexology-centres-and-the-like-can-reopen